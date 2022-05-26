Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $402-406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

ZUO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 139,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 15.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 71.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Zuora by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.