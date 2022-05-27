$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 369,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,099. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

