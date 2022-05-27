-$0.11 EPS Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

