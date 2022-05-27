-$0.15 EPS Expected for REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. REE Automotive posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REE. Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REE Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REE Automotive stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,721. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $531.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

