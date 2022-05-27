$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.36. Driven Brands posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after buying an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 201,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. 200,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,338. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

