$0.46 EPS Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.39. 43,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,222. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

