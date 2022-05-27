-$0.49 EPS Expected for Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Surrozen.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SRZN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. Surrozen has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Surrozen by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,497,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter worth $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter worth $5,709,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter worth $5,090,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter worth $4,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

