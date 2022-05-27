-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,428,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,592,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,941,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,627,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DICE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. 811,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,247. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

