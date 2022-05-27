$0.73 EPS Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.13. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 92,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,191. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

