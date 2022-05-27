$1.02 Million in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will report $1.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $95.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEMD shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
