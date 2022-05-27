$1.05 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. Air Lease reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

