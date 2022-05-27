1,021 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,693,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 316,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,690. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

