10,925 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $255,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 265.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

