$143.06 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will announce $143.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.10 million and the lowest is $135.72 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $131.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $543.23 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $558.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. 199,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,270,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

