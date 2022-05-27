$148.38 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will report sales of $148.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.08 million. Upwork reported sales of $124.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $600.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.50 million to $601.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $739.88 million, with estimates ranging from $702.80 million to $759.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Upwork stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. 1,107,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,868. Upwork has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,136.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

