1,650 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average of $124.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

