1,653 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $524.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

