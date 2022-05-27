$179.76 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) to report sales of $179.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $189.72 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $128.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $717.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.20 million to $727.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $749.56 million, with estimates ranging from $722.30 million to $765.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

VRRM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 626,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,329. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

