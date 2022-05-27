17,938 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coupang by 646.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,192,881 shares of company stock worth $1,046,724,993 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $13.35 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

