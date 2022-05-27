$193.92 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $193.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.10 million and the highest is $197.31 million. Natera posted sales of $142.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $805.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.10 million to $814.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $950.38 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Natera by 3.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. 76,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.