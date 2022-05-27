-$2.23 EPS Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.92). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $9.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($7.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.32) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

