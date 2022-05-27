-$2.23 EPS Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Brokerages predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.92). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $9.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($7.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.32) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.