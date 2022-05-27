2,000,000 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,760,000. NU comprises about 2.7% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 3,603,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,642,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on NU. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

