2,000,000 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,760,000. NU comprises about 2.7% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NU stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 3,603,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,642,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24.
NU Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.