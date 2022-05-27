2,046 Shares in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTH. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 979.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,285. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $175.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.