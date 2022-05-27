$23.72 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will report $23.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the lowest is $23.63 million. Investar posted sales of $25.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $97.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.09 million to $97.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $103.86 million, with estimates ranging from $103.62 million to $104.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

ISTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,764. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in Investar by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.79. 19,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,376. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $224.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

