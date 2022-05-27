23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at 2.89, but opened at 2.82. 23andMe shares last traded at 2.53, with a volume of 50,497 shares trading hands.

The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.03. The business had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 102.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ME shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 23andMe by 259.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,087,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 23andMe by 121.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,071 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.25.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.