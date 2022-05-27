250,000 Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Shares of IVCBU remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.65.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

