2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.36.

Get 2U alerts:

2U stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $713.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 2U by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in 2U by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in 2U by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 2U by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.