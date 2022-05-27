$3.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) will post $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $4.29. Phillips 66 posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 363.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,792. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

