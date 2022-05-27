$30.75 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) to post sales of $30.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.70 million and the highest is $30.80 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $30.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $127.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $128.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $137.05 million, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $143.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,573. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 64.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

