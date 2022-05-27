3,221 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.
Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $75.71. 668,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,954,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.62.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
