330,091 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 330,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Senseonics news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $523.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

