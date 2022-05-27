364,073 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 364,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,000. STAG Industrial accounts for about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,422 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,186,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,175. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

