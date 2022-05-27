$378.79 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will report $378.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.32 million and the highest is $385.23 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

FSK stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,145. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,080 shares of company stock worth $457,908. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 418,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

