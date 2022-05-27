3,887 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,886,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $158.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.22 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

