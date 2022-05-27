45,099 Shares in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Bought by Two Seas Capital LP

Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Eagle Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Two Seas Capital LP owned 0.35% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

