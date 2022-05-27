4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL) Insider Eloy Mazon Acquires 3,000 Shares

4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL – Get Rating) insider Eloy Mazon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($2,906.76).

Eloy Mazon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Eloy Mazon bought 63,000 shares of 4GLOBAL stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £45,990 ($57,870.89).

Shares of 4GBL stock opened at GBX 72.06 ($0.91) on Friday. 4GLOBAL plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.22).

4GLOBAL plc operates as a technology and professional services company worldwide. It operates Sport Intelligence, a platform that provides data, software, and services to governments, cities and local authorities, sporting federations, and activity providers for use in evidence-based decision making and predictive modelling.

