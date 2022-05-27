528,146 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Purchased by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 528,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000. CNX Resources makes up about 1.4% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of CNX Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 136,805 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CNX Resources by 3,767.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 2,684,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

