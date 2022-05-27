53,014 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,014 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in New Relic by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 612,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.
In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
