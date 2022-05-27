53,014 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,014 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in New Relic by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 612,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.