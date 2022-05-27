530,432 Shares in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 530,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.23% of InflaRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,530. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

