680,476 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 680,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.45% of Associated Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 41,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,785. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

