$72.50 Million in Sales Expected for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $72.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.80 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $339.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $341.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $465.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

BRZE stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 513,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,782. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $645,323.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 322,390 shares in the company, valued at $12,115,416.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

