$75.85 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) to report sales of $75.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.10 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $79.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $313.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $330.65 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $332.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE BY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 63,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Steven P. Kent purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

