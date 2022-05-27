773,074 Shares in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Purchased by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 773,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,000. Preferred Apartment Communities makes up 3.0% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

APTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,432. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -28.11%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

