786 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

