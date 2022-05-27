8,621 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 75,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

