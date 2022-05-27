a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE AKA opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

