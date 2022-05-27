AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ) (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

