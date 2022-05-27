Abri SPAC 2, Inc. (ASPPU) Announces May 31st IPO

Abri SPAC 2, Inc. (ASPPU) expects to raise $100 million in an IPO on Tuesday, May 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Abri SPAC 2, Inc. has a market-cap of $125 million.

Chardan acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Abri SPAC 2, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We will seek to identify, through our management team’s experience and expertise, a business that aims to power transformation and provide disruptive technological innovation in a range of traditionally managed industries with the ability to leverage innovative intellectual property (“IP”) and data or know-how to develop a sustainable competitive advantage that can dislodge slower moving incumbents in the target’s selected end markets. Significant advances in software development, distributed computing, and processing power along with a broadening of artificial intelligence applications, massive digitization of data and/or content and the rapid decline in the cost of cloud computing has enabled companies to create scalable technology architectures and applications capable of not only competing in, but disrupting, entire established and large-scale industries. Our acquisition strategy is to target those companies with significant growth potential and projected higher returns of invested capital over a long time period: Companies operating in substantial existing markets as opposed to those companies looking to develop a new market or sector for their products. Leveraging technology to disrupt their markets and to develop a sustainable competitive advantage in the marketplace, driving revenue, cost-reduction or increased capabilities for their customers. Established players in their respective space with a proven product-market fit, that have successfully gained a foothold in their respective markets and have the potential to become a scaled player. (Note: No pricing date has been set for Abri SPAC 2, Inc.’s IPO, as of May 18, 2022. Some on the Street, however, had expected that this SPAC IPO might get priced during the week of May 16, 2022.) “.

Abri SPAC 2, Inc. was founded in 2022 and has 0 employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at (424) 732-1021.

