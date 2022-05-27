Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABSI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ABSI stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $328.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. Absci has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at about $89,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 178.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 150.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,129 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at about $21,629,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at about $21,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

