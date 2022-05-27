Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Shares Up 0.9%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 67,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 30,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.
About Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF)
